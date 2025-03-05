Rakul Preet Singh Wraps Up Patiala Schedule For ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ Shares Excitement With Fans, Watch Video

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to inform fans that she has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Thank God' actress shared a photo from her vanity and wrote, “And with that we come to an end of patiala schedule of #ddpd2. What an enriching and satisfying month.. yes it was very cold and very hectic but my team helps me sail thru with ease.. I can't wait for you all to see the film and hopefully fall in love with Aisha all over again..”

In the mirror selfie, Rakul is seen making a victory sign as she poses alongside her team members.

In “De De Pyaar De 2,” Singh will be seen reprising her role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, also features R. Madhavan. While Tabu will not be returning for this sequel, Devgn and Singh will reprise their roles from the first film. In the upcoming comedy, Madhavan will portray Singh’s father, and there will be a comedic interaction between his character and Ajay Devgn’s role, Ashish.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s production company, Luv Films, announced the release date of "De De Pyaar De 2" on its social media platforms. “#DeDePyaarDe2 will release on 14th November 2025,” read the Instagram post.

The first film, "De De Pyaar De," which hit theaters in May 2019, told the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is nearly half his age. Their relationship faces opposition from Ashish's family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

Meanwhile, Rakul is enjoying the success of her recent release “Mere Husband Ki Biwi.” In addition to “De De Pyaar De 2,” she has an exciting slate of projects ahead, including “Ameeri” and others. There have also been rumors about her collaborating with Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming film.