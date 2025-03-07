New Delhi: 'Game Changer' is now on OTT! The highly anticipated Ram Charan starrer political thriller has officially released in Hindi on Zee5, bringing its gripping storyline and powerful performances to an even wider audience.

Ram Charan kickstarted 2025 on a high note with his big-ticket release, Game Changer. Directed by the visionary S. Shankar, the political action drama enjoyed a successful theatrical run and made a significant mark at the box office. After impressing audiences on the big screen, Game Changer has now arrived on Zee5 in Hindi, continuing to captivate viewers just as it did during its theatrical release.

The Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Game Changer premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 7. However, the Hindi version saw a slight delay, making its arrival even more eagerly awaited. Now, with its grand debut on Zee5, the film is set to entertain Hindi-speaking audiences with its gripping narrative, intense action, and impactful performances.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan delivers a compelling performance as a determined IAS officer who takes on the challenge of eliminating corruption and dismantling a system controlled by powerful politicians. The film’s strong storyline, combined with Shankar's dynamic direction, makes it a must-watch for fans of action-packed political thrillers.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, and Srikanth. The film garnered immense love from audiences and maintained a stronghold at the box office, crossing an impressive ₹300 crore globally. Now, with its OTT release, Ram Charan is all set to extend his reach further, captivating his massive fan base with his signature style and charisma.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently gearing up for his next theatrical venture, tentatively titled RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. With back-to-back powerful performances, the global superstar continues to raise the bar in Indian cinema.