Ram Charan’s Game Changer Breaks Nellore City’s All-Time Day 1 Records!

New Delhi: The Sankranti celebrations kick off early in Telugu states as global star Ram Charan’s highly-anticipated pan-India film, Game Changer, gears up for its grand release on January 10. With full-fledged bookings now open, the film is setting new records in advance ticket sales across various regions.

In a remarkable feat, Game Changer has already grossed a staggering Rs. 1.15 crore from advance bookings for 103 shows in Nellore City alone, marking an all-time record. This trend of record-breaking sales is also being seen across other regions in the Telugu states, setting the stage for a phenomenal opening day.

With ticket sales soaring and anticipation at an all-time high, Ram Charan is proving his superstardom once again. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s premiere, which is just hours away.

Directed by the legendary filmmaker Shankar, Game Changer is a political action drama starring Ram Charan in a dual role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Thaman, while the project is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Zee Studios under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Dil Raju Productions.