Ramayana advance bookings open nationwide today on Dussehra ahead of global release

Ramayana advance bookings open: Advance bookings for director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated cinematic saga, Ramayana, officially opened across India today, October 20, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rocking Star Yash, and Sai Pallavi, ticket windows for the magnum opus went live across all major ticketing platforms ahead of its grand worldwide release scheduled for November 5, 2026.
Choosing the festive day of Dussehra to begin nationwide ticket sales, the makers aim to give audiences early access to reserve their seats for the big-screen experience. The film will be available to view across multiple premium formats, including IMAX, ensuring an immersive spectacle for moviegoers.
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Recently, at pre-release Hyderabad evevnt, addressing a packed crowd with respect, Ranbir Kapoor captured the essence of the film:
“Jai Shri Ram! Greetings to everyone. Some stories do not need to be told because they live on with us. Ramayana is one such story. Ramayana is a wonderful journey that teaches us how to be a great father, a good son, a loving husband and a true friend. When you watch this film, it will not feel like you are simply watching a movie. You will undoubtedly experience something extraordinary. This is a film that inspires goodness in all of us. Namit Malhotra has brought this film to life with an extraordinary vision. Director Nitesh Tiwari has crafted it beautifully, and I thank him for making me a part of this film. Rakul’s performance in this film is very different and will surprise all of you. My journey with Sai Pallavi on this film has been a memorable experience. Whenever I saw her on the sets, I genuinely felt as though I was looking at Goddess Sita herself. I cannot imagine anyone other than her playing this character. If I had a brother, he would be like Ravi. Rocking Star Yash is a wonderful family man. He left his family, his city and everything behind to be a part of Ramayana. I have never seen anyone work as hard as he does. Dil Raju garu has been a tremendous supporter of films across different languages. I hope to collaborate with him on many more projects in the future. Thank you to the Telugu audience and all my brothers here for accepting me with so much love. We will undoubtedly deliver a grand big-screen cinematic experience to all of you. Thank you so much. Hyderabad has always been a special place for me. Your love and affection mean a great deal to me. Let’s meet in the theatres. Jai Shri Ram!”
Co-producer and star Yash, added, “Greetings to everyone. I met all of you two months ago and spoke about my work. Many of you came to watch the film with so much love. Some liked it, while others may not have. Regardless, you came with so much affection for me, and I thank you for that. Your love is what keeps us moving forward. We work hard to entertain you. Rajamouli garu, Prabhas garu, Ram Charan garu and NTR garu have all shown the world the incredible things our film industry is capable of achieving. This is my third collaboration with Dil Raju garu. To make a good film, you need a producer with genuine passion, and Dil Raju garu is one such person. Even when he distributes a film, he takes tremendous care. He personally ensured that the Telugu dialogues in this film were handled with great attention to detail, keeping Telugu audiences in mind. I thank him for his support. Nitesh garu is a director who lets his work speak for itself. He is also a wonderful team player, and I feel fortunate to have worked with him. He made this entire journey very smooth. Rakul is a Telugu girl. Playing Shurpanakha is not an easy task, and she has done a wonderful job in the role. Sai Pallavi garu has also performed brilliantly. Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful human being with no ego. He has a very good heart and has proved his talent through several remarkable performances. His portrayal of Lord Rama will also remain in everyone’s hearts. Namit Malhotra is a producer with tremendous passion. He wants to take Indian cinema to the highest level globally. When he shared this vision with me, I told him that I would play Ravana. I also told him that I wanted to produce this film. From that day until today, he has supported me immensely. He has cared for this film even more than I have. Getting Sony to release this film globally was not easy. Namit garu worked incredibly hard to make it happen. I hope every audience member and every fan showers this film with love. Thank you all for your affection.”
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in partnership with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Conceptualized as a two-part cinematic retelling of the timeless Indian epic, the ambitious project combines a celebrated star cast with a distinguished international creative team to present the story on a global scale.
Adding to the grand scale of the film, the soundtrack is jointly composed by Academy Award-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The unprecedented collaboration between the world-renowned composers marks one of the biggest musical partnerships in Indian cinema history.
Ramayana: Part 1 will hit screens globally in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam—on November 5, 2026. The makers have also confirmed that the second installment of the franchise, Part 2, is scheduled for a grand release during Diwali 2027
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