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Ramayana advance bookings open nationwide today on Dussehra ahead of global release

Advance bookings for director Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rocking Star Yash, and Sai Pallavi, have officially gone live across India on Dussehra ahead of its grand multi-language release on November 5, 2026.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Ramayana advance bookings open nationwide today on Dussehra ahead of global release
Image Credit: File Photo/IMDb/File Photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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