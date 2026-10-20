Ramayana advance bookings open nationwide today on Dussehra ahead of global release

Co-producer and star Yash, added, “Greetings to everyone. I met all of you two months ago and spoke about my work. Many of you came to watch the film with so much love. Some liked it, while others may not have. Regardless, you came with so much affection for me, and I thank you for that. Your love is what keeps us moving forward. We work hard to entertain you. Rajamouli garu, Prabhas garu, Ram Charan garu and NTR garu have all shown the world the incredible things our film industry is capable of achieving. This is my third collaboration with Dil Raju garu. To make a good film, you need a producer with genuine passion, and Dil Raju garu is one such person. Even when he distributes a film, he takes tremendous care. He personally ensured that the Telugu dialogues in this film were handled with great attention to detail, keeping Telugu audiences in mind. I thank him for his support. Nitesh garu is a director who lets his work speak for itself. He is also a wonderful team player, and I feel fortunate to have worked with him. He made this entire journey very smooth. Rakul is a Telugu girl. Playing Shurpanakha is not an easy task, and she has done a wonderful job in the role. Sai Pallavi garu has also performed brilliantly. Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful human being with no ego. He has a very good heart and has proved his talent through several remarkable performances. His portrayal of Lord Rama will also remain in everyone’s hearts. Namit Malhotra is a producer with tremendous passion. He wants to take Indian cinema to the highest level globally. When he shared this vision with me, I told him that I would play Ravana. I also told him that I wanted to produce this film. From that day until today, he has supported me immensely. He has cared for this film even more than I have. Getting Sony to release this film globally was not easy. Namit garu worked incredibly hard to make it happen. I hope every audience member and every fan showers this film with love. Thank you all for your affection.”