Ramayana big update: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' first glimpse to be out on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is high on the buzz word. The two-part epic is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle mounted on a global scale. The makers have not announced that Lord Rama's first glimpse will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti - peaking the fans excitement to another level.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

On the joyous occasion of Ram Navami, Namit Malhotra took to his social media and shared that Lord Rama's first glimpse from Ramayana will be released on Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. The next glimpse has been titled 'Rama'.

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Sharing the post, he wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd april, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

About Ramayana cast

With Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, actress Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman - Ramayana is shaping up to be a global spectacle.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a pathbreaking cinematic spectacle.

The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.