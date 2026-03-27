Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030979https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ramayana-big-update-ranbir-kapoors-rama-first-glimpse-to-be-out-on-hanuman-jayanti-3030979.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesRamayana big update: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' first glimpse to be out on Hanuman Jayanti
RAMAYANA

Ramayana big update: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' first glimpse to be out on Hanuman Jayanti

Ramayana big update: The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ramayana big update: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' first glimpse to be out on Hanuman JayantiPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is high on the buzz word. The two-part epic is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle mounted on a global scale. The makers have not announced that Lord Rama's first glimpse will be unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti - peaking the fans excitement to another level.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

On the joyous occasion of Ram Navami, Namit Malhotra took to his social media and shared that Lord Rama's first glimpse from Ramayana will be released on Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. The next glimpse has been titled 'Rama'.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd april, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience."

About Ramayana cast

With Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Rama, actress Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as the mighty Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman - Ramayana is shaping up to be a global spectacle.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a pathbreaking cinematic spectacle. 

The two-part epic is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global Oil Supply
Oil market on fire: Strategic routes threatened, Russia supply at risk
IFFD 2026
IFFD 2026: Nandamuri Balakrishna conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award
Indian Railways
Railways enables Kavach on 3,103 km route, plans 9,000km coverage by 2028
Ek Din
Ek Din's Khwaab Dekhoon out: Track captures Junaid–Sai Pallavi’s romance
Indian Railways
This new train becomes Railways' most successful express; Not VB, Rajdhani
Dhurandhar 2
'Bachha hai tu mera' Dhurandhar meme on helmet awareness goes viral
Trending Viral Video today
Heartwarming moment: Man attempts to cheer up hospitalised child with bubbles
US-Iran war
Is Pakistan a correct choice for mediation between the US and Iran?
Dhruandhar
Shobhaa De criticises Arjun Rampal’s ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chant at awards show
Party Dresses
Elegant Party Wear Dresses: Chic Midi & Bodycon Styles for Women