Ever since the official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana debuted on July 30, the film's costume design has found itself under intense public scrutiny. Social media platforms have been flooded with debates surrounding the character styling, ranging from critiques of Sai Pallavi’s modern-leaning attire as Sita to viral memes comparing Lara Dutta’s Kaikeyi to characters from daily soaps.
Acknowledging the heavy expectations associated with adapting a revered epic, Rimple Narula shared that the team fully anticipated varied reactions from audiences, as reported by NDTV.
"We knew conversations and comparisons were inevitable. An epic like the Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects, and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that. What has kept us grounded is our honesty towards our craft," Rimple stated.
Responding directly to social media critique regarding the design of Sita’s blouse, Rimple clarified that the decision was intentional and deeply connected to personal devotion rather than strict historical reconstruction.
"When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness. That was a deliberate choice," she explained.
Highlighting the line between historical research and creative expression, she added:
"Research is the foundation of costume design, but interpretation is what makes it art. There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery, and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation."
Addressing criticism directed at Lara Dutta’s appearance as Queen Kaikeyi, designer Harpreet Narula emphasised the symbolic thought process underlying the character’s colour palette.
"The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram. Every colour was chosen with intention. Sometimes people react too quickly before understanding the thought behind it," Harpreet explained.
Emphasising that every detail of the wardrobe was crafted to bridge the ancient narrative with contemporary visual sensibilities, Harpreet urged viewers to reserve final judgment until experiencing the complete feature.
"This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There's thought behind every thread. We want to appeal to viewers: don't decide before you see it. Watch it, experience it and then form your opinion," he urged.
The ensemble cast showcased in the trailer includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Shobana as Kaikesi, and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, along with a visual appearance by Jatayu. Notably missing from the initial teaser trailer were Sunny Deol’s Hanuman, alongside the characters of Bharat, Shatrughan, and Queen Kausalya.
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