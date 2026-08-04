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'Ramayana' costume designers address online criticism over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks

Directed for a festive theatrical debut, Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a grand worldwide release on November 8, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festival season.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
'Ramayana' costume designers address online criticism over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks
Image Credit: Instagram/IMDb

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'Ramayana' costume designers address online criticism over Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta's looks
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