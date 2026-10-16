/Ramayana English trailer netizens review: Users compare visuals to 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings'

Immediately following the trailer drop, social media erupted with praise, with film enthusiasts and international cinephiles comparing its jaw-dropping scale to Hollywood benchmarks. Several users pointed to the visual effects, comparing the movie's atmospheric depth to Avatar and The Lord of the Rings. International audiences also jumped into the conversation, with one viewer writing, “Wake the fk up, Indians literally made Avatar Lotr level shit. Hindu epics are absolutely insane and still unexplored.” Another commenter noted, “People were comparing the Ramayana with the Odyssey, but I’m telling you, it’s looking like Avatar level movie. This will rock the box office.”