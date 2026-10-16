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Ramayana English trailer netizens review: Users compare visuals to 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings'

Netizens have hailed the international trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana, drawing comparisons to Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar for its grand visuals and background score.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Ramayana English trailer netizens review: Users compare visuals to 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Ramayana English trailer netizens review: Users compare visuals to 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings'
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