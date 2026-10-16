/Ramayana English trailer netizens review: Users compare visuals to 'Avatar' and 'Lord of the Rings'

The highly anticipated cinematic spectacle Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rocking Star Yash, has officially kicked off its global journey following a star-studded trailer launch. Unveiled at a grand event hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations in Bengaluru, the trailer was released digitally in six languages, immediately capturing the imagination of moviegoers worldwide. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the multi-starrer live-action adaptation aims to take one of humanity’s most revered epics to a global audience with unprecedented visual grandeur.
Immediately following the trailer drop, social media erupted with praise, with film enthusiasts and international cinephiles comparing its jaw-dropping scale to Hollywood benchmarks. Several users pointed to the visual effects, comparing the movie's atmospheric depth to Avatar and The Lord of the Rings. International audiences also jumped into the conversation, with one viewer writing, “Wake the fk up, Indians literally made Avatar Lotr level shit. Hindu epics are absolutely insane and still unexplored.” Another commenter noted, “People were comparing the Ramayana with the Odyssey, but I’m telling you, it’s looking like Avatar level movie. This will rock the box office.”
Beyond the groundbreaking visual presentation, the film’s music score—co-composed by Academy Award winners A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer—has sparked immense hype among fans. Reacting to the thunderous background score featured in the trailer, one user wrote, “That Shyama Shyama score in the end... Mann, Hans Zimmer you are the GOAT fr.” Enthusiastic cinephiles flooded comment sections with declarations like "Bow down to INDIAN CINEMA," while another added, “Words are less to define what they have made⚡Can’t wait to experience this!!”
The project boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The epic narrative also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, alongside veteran actors Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal supporting roles. The grand Bengaluru launch saw the key cast and crew assemble together on stage, marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema's global ambitions.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX giant DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana has been envisioned as a sweeping two-part cinematic event. The first instalment, Ramayana: Part 1, is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026, perfectly timed ahead of the Diwali festive window. The second instalment is slated for a Diwali 2027 release. Designed as a global spectacle available in IMAX, the film will be distributed internationally by Sony Pictures, while Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will handle distribution across the Hindi-speaking market in India.
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