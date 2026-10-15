/Ramayana English trailer: Yash’s Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram face off in new look at the epic

Makers of Ramayana have released a second English-dubbed trailer for the film, following the first one that came out in August. The caption shared with the video read: “Mankind’s greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune, watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Tickets on sale now.”
The new trailer opens by introducing Ravana, a figure born of fire and fury who bent the gods to his will. It then turns to Ram, who altered the course of history and never shied away from tearing down the veil of evil. Yash’s intense look as Ravana and Ranbir Kapoor’s composed presence as Ram set up a sharp contrast between the two.
Have a look at the trailer here:
Mankind’s greatest story comes to life. From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune watch the new trailer for RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - exclusively in theatres, IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 5. Tickets on Sale now. https://t.co/k5hyN6yJUk— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) October 15, 2026
Beyond the larger clash between good and evil, the trailer also touches on the bond between Ram and Sita, hinting at the emotional core of the story alongside its scale.
Brief glimpses of the Pushpaka Vimana, the flying chariot, and Jatayu, the eagle-like bird who bravely fought Ravana, also appear. The sets and VFX stand out in the footage, adding to the buzz around one of the year’s most awaited releases.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is positioned as a monumental cinematic event.
Release Schedule: Part 1 will arrive globally on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
Languages: The film will release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Sharing the official announcement on social media with the caption, "Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai," the makers confirmed that advance bookings for the film will officially open this Dussehra.
Previously, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, previously eyed for a traditional Diwali release, is now slated to hit Indian theatres slightly earlier during the pre-Diwali window.
Positioned as one of the grandest productions in Indian cinema, Ramayana: Part One brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. The mythological epic also features Sunny Deol in the role of Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
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