Ramayana First Look Promo: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi As Goddess Sita; Yash As Ravana In Majestic Immortal Tale - WATCH

Ramayana First Look Out: Ending days of speculation, the makers have unveiled the first look from filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga of Ramayana. Touted as one of the biggest Indian film ever made - has got an exciting and fresh cast in the titular roles. The 3 minutes long glimpse is grand and majestic, taking viewers into this timeless tale of love, sacrifice where victory of good over evil is ultimately celebrated.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana.

'Ramayana Cast and Crew' - Full Names and Character details

In a stellar casting coup bringing together India’s biggest stars, Ramayana features:

● Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, a fourth-generation icon of Indian cinema

● Yash, India’s leading pan-India superstar and co-producer, as Ravana

● Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita

● Sunny Deol, Indian cinema’s enduring action hero, as Hanuman

● Ravie Dubey in a refreshing new role as Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother

Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.

Nitesh Tiwari, director of the film shares, "Ramayana is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul — and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. . It’s a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision — one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend border."

'Meet The Ramayana Team'

Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.

Namit Malhotra, producer, filmmaker, founder of Prime Focus, and CEO of DNEG, shares, "This is a cultural movement for every Indian around the world. With Ramayana, we’re not just retelling history; we’re introducing our legacy to the world.Bringing together the finest global talent allows us to tell this story with authenticity, emotion, and state-of-the-art cinematic innovation. We’ve seen Ramayana portrayed before — but this version reimagines its landscapes, creatures, and battles with the scale and splendour they deserve. As Indians, this is our truth. Now, it will be our gift to the world."

'About Ramayana'

Crafted for the world’s most immersive formats, including IMAX, Ramayana is envisioned as a transcendent theatrical experience — a cinematic odyssey into the heart of one of humanity’s most enduring epics.

While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.