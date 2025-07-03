New Delhi: After much anticipation, the first glimpse of India's most expensive film — Ramayana — will be unveiled today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the glimpse of this ambitious mythological adaptation is set to drop on July 3 at 11:30 AM.

The launch of this grand cinematic project will take place simultaneously across nine major Indian cities.

The film, based on the ancient epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The one-of-a-kind promotional event will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, and Bengaluru, with Hyderabad’s iconic Prasads Multiplex also joining the lineup.

(This is a developing story)