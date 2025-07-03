Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2925872https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ramayana-first-look-releases-today-cast-budget-and-where-to-watch-india-s-most-expensive-films-glimpse-2925872.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAMAYANA

Ramayana First Look Releases Today: Cast, Budget, And Where To Watch India’s Most Expensive Film's Glimpse

After much anticipation, the first glimpse of India's most expensive film — Ramayana — will be unveiled today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the glimpse of this ambitious mythological adaptation is set to drop on July 3 at 11:30 AM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ramayana First Look Releases Today: Cast, Budget, And Where To Watch India’s Most Expensive Film's Glimpse

New Delhi: After much anticipation, the first glimpse of India's most expensive film — Ramayana — will be unveiled today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the glimpse of this ambitious mythological adaptation is set to drop on July 3 at 11:30 AM.

The launch of this grand cinematic project will take place simultaneously across nine major Indian cities.

The film, based on the ancient epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The one-of-a-kind promotional event will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, and Bengaluru, with Hyderabad’s iconic Prasads Multiplex also joining the lineup.

(This is a developing story)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK