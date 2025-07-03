Ramayana First Look Releases Today: Cast, Budget, And Where To Watch India’s Most Expensive Film's Glimpse
After much anticipation, the first glimpse of India's most expensive film — Ramayana — will be unveiled today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the glimpse of this ambitious mythological adaptation is set to drop on July 3 at 11:30 AM.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: After much anticipation, the first glimpse of India's most expensive film — Ramayana — will be unveiled today. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the glimpse of this ambitious mythological adaptation is set to drop on July 3 at 11:30 AM.
The launch of this grand cinematic project will take place simultaneously across nine major Indian cities.
The film, based on the ancient epic, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The one-of-a-kind promotional event will be held in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, and Bengaluru, with Hyderabad’s iconic Prasads Multiplex also joining the lineup.
(This is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv