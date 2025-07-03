Ramayana First Look X Review: The wait for Ramayana: The Introduction first glimpse is finally over! As makers of mythological epic's first look is now released and has been seen in major cities in India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana Introduction video shows Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Ram and Yash's first look as Ravana packed with VFX timeless saga on screen with breathtaking visuals, as the first glimpse is out lets check out netizens honest reactions. The first glimpse video is 3 minute long has been unveild in 9 cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata & Kochi).

Ramayana Promo Twitter Review

Here's what moviegoers are saying about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film's first look:

This is the Immortal story of Rama vs. Ravana.

Ravana Power and Revenge.

The background score and VFX is top notch _ ____



The background score and VFX is top notch

Lag raha hai #Ramayana movie jabardast hone wali hai

Ramayana BGM by legendary Hans Zimmer



Ramayana BGM by legendary Hans Zimmer

Looks so peaceful & beautiful goes with the theme of this epic so well

Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram _



Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram

The hype is real

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8 times Oscar Winning VFX Studio, DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being crafted on an unprecedented scale.

Stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana will release in two parts: Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.