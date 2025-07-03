Advertisement
RAMAYANA FIRST LOOK

Ramayana FIRST Look X Review: Netizens Hail Powerful VFX, Yash's Fierce Gaze As Ravana Steals The Show, Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama

Ramayana, the epic saga is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and written by Shridhar Raghavan, Stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The film brings timeless saga on screen with breathtaking visuals. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramayana FIRST Look X Review: Netizens Hail Powerful VFX, Yash's Fierce Gaze As Ravana Steals The Show, Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Lord Rama (Image: @iamnamitmalhotra/Instagram)

Ramayana First Look X Review: The wait for Ramayana: The Introduction first glimpse is finally over! As makers of mythological epic's first look is now released and has been seen in major cities in India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana Introduction video shows Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Ram and Yash's first look as Ravana packed with VFX  timeless saga on screen with breathtaking visuals, as the first glimpse is out lets check out netizens honest reactions. The first glimpse video is 3 minute long has been unveild in 9 cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata & Kochi). 

Ramayana Promo Twitter Review

Here's what moviegoers are saying about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film's first look:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8 times Oscar Winning VFX Studio, DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being crafted on an unprecedented scale. 

Stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. According to Trade analyst Taran Adarsh

Written by Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana will release in two parts: Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027

