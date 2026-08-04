/Ramayana full cast fee revealed: Rs 150 crore paycheck vs Rs 0 salary - Ranbir Kapoor to Yash, who is highest-paid star?

Ramayana cast fee leaked: Bollywood's most ambitious mythological project yet is making headlines for more than just its trailer. With Ramayana set to hit theatres this Diwali, attention has shifted to the reported paychecks behind the film's biggest names. At the centre of it all is Ranbir Kapoor, whose fee for playing Lord Rama is said to touch Rs 150 crore across the two-part saga — a number that has quickly made him the talk of the industry. One cast member reportedly walked away from any payment altogether, redirecting it toward a cause close to his heart, adding an unexpected layer to the story of who's really cashing in on India's most expensive film.
According to Siasat report, here's taking a look at the reported salaries of the Ramayana cast.
Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in the movie, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. He is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.
KGF star Yash, who is charging Rs 50 cr per part which makes it Rs 100 crore. He is also the co-producer of the movie under his banner Monster Mind Creations.
Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.
Sai Pallavi essays the role of goddess Sita generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.
Ravie Dubey plays Lord Lakshman in the magnum opus. He is reportedly earning anywhere between Rs 2-4 crore.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta plays queen Kaikeyi in the movie and her salary is reported to be Rs 3 crore.
The OG Rama, Arun Govil, is playing King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. His reported fee for Ramayana is Rs 2.5 crore.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. Her reported fee is Rs 1-2 crore.
(Note: All figures are generic and report-based. None of the stars or makers have officially confirmed the fee.)
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