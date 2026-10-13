Ramayana makers unveil Jatayu poster, voiced by Anupam Kher

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.