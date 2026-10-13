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Ramayana makers unveil Jatayu poster, voiced by Anupam Kher

Ramayana poster features a close-up of Jatayu, with his intense gaze taking centre stage, while a second visual captures the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Ramayana makers unveil Jatayu poster, voiced by Anupam Kher
Image Credit: Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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