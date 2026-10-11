/Ramayana movie new release date out: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer set to hit theaters on THIS date - details

Marking the auspicious start of Navratri, the makers of the much-awaited cinematic adaptation of Ramayana have unveiled a striking new ensemble poster alongside a major release date announcement. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the massive two-part epic will see its first instalment hit theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026.
The newly released poster offers a detailed glimpse into the grand scale of the project, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in the foreground. Meanwhile, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana looms large in the background, establishing a powerful visual contrast. The expansive sets and intricate costume detailing set the tone for the mythological epic, which also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning visual effects studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is positioned as a monumental cinematic event.
Release Schedule: Part 1 will arrive globally on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
Languages: The film will release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Sharing the official announcement on social media with the caption, "Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai," the makers confirmed that advance bookings for the film will officially open this Dussehra.
Previously, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, previously eyed for a traditional Diwali release, is now slated to hit Indian theatres slightly earlier during the pre-Diwali window.
Positioned as one of the grandest productions in Indian cinema, Ramayana: Part One brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. The mythological epic also features Sunny Deol in the role of Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
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