/Ramayana movie scene leaked: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama kills demon in new viral clip, fans ask is it AI or real?

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming two-part magnum opus Ramayana is slated to open in cinemas on Diwali this year. However, recently a video has surfaced online which left social media abuzz on whether it's a leaked scene from the movie or an AI-generated clip. Many reacted on X and Instagram.
The debate over its VFX and authenticity started on social media where users had different opinion regarding the leaked version. Take a look at the screen grab of what netizens felt after watching the viral Ramayana video online:
In the video, Ranbir can be seen as Lord Rama aiming a bow and arrow at a mystical demon-like creature and finally it ends with a huge explosion. Some claimed the scene was recorded during a recent fan showcase or promotional event organised ahead of the film's release - but it has not been verified yet.
WTF— Mabbi_Gaadi_ Ruleee (@ShruthiNai30968) July 1, 2026
RAMAYANA Leaked Scene pic.twitter.com/1i5UwEGD8n
Later, a video posted by fan handles seemed to confirm that the video was not a leak but an AI-generated video. Take a look below:
It's Literally AI Bro— Rynstale (@Rynstale) July 1, 2026
People Are So Dumb These Days Fr. pic.twitter.com/GDUhNgVjKz
Earlier, a content creator Dhruv Parikshit, recently visited the Ramayana sets, and later claimed that the film’s makers released a ‘nerfed’ version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama glimpse to start discussions and debates for ‘free marketing’. His comment has gone viral on Reddit.
He replied in a comment writing: "Yes, it was incomplete. But the vision they have, I genuinely can't put it into words. The scenes I witnessed there were on the level of Avatar. I'm not exaggerating, they're truly cooking something wonderful. The character designs and the world of Ramayana feel incredibly immersive."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali. The scale and ambition of the project have already positioned it as one of the most anticipated releases in Indian cinema.
Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Parshurama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman among others.
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