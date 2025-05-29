Ramayana Movie Update: Yash And Mad Max Stunt Director Guy Norris Begin Massive Action Sequence, First Image Out!

New Delhi: Backed by Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari's 2-part magnum opus Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian movies, and the buzz has only grown stronger as actor-producer Yash begins filming for the movie. Yash is all set to bring Ravana to life in a larger-than-life action arc, working closely with legendary Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris — celebrated for Mad Max: Fury Road and The Suicide Squad.

YASH AS RAVANA IN RAMAYANA

The film promises to be a landmark in filmmaking— a mythological epic powered by top-tier talent, a world class VFX team, grand sets and an ensemble cast that brings this story to life. Ranbir Kapoor will essay the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Norris is currently in India choreographing elaborate, high-octane action sequences tailored for the scale of Ramayana, with Yash’s character at the center of the storm. The Pan-India star is slated to shoot for 60–70 days for Ramayana Part 1.

Recent images from the set reveal Yash in peak physical form — ripped, intense, and battle-ready. His transformation hints at a fierce, reimagined Ravana and a performance that could redefine how Indian action heroes are viewed globally.

RAMAYANA PART 1

Ramayana brings together an extraordinary vision, a stellar ensemble, and world-class talent. With Yash not just leading from the front with Ranbir Kapoor, but also contributing as a co-producer, this is more than just a film — it’s a cinematic milestone in the making. He has been involved with the project from the start, lending his creative insight every step of the way.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.