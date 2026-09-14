/Ramayana new poster out: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s 'Siya-Ram' look unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, the makers of the upcoming cinematic epic Ramayana released a new promotional poster featuring lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita. Sharing the visual on their official Instagram handle, the production team captioned the post, "Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram," signalling the start of the next phase in director Nitesh Tiwari’s promotional strategy for the two-part film adaptation.
Take a look:
Following the poster reveal, the team officially dropped the film's debut single, titled Jai Jai Ram. Composed by Academy Award winner AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, the track features vocals by playback singers Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song provides audiences with their first formal musical look at Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in their respective roles as Lord Ram and Sita.
The release follows the recent debut of the film’s official trailer, which opens with the introduction of Kannada actor Yash as Ravana emerging from the shadows to proclaim his rule over the three worlds. The trailer outlines the central plot, portraying the divine rebirth of Lord Vishnu as Prince Rama, with veteran actor Arun Govil portraying King Dasharatha introducing Rama to Ayodhya. The visual preview further showcases the wedding of Rama and Sita, as well as the emotional sequence where Rama accepts Kaikeyi’s terms and embarks on a 14-year exile alongside his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol in the role of Hanuman. The film's background score and soundtrack are jointly composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a theatrical release during Diwali 2026, with Ramayana: Part 2 planned to follow during Diwali 2027.
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