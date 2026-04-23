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Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana but Ravana battling brother Kubera

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor is slated to release in two parts - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027, and will open with a dramatic war sequence between Ravana and his half-brother Kubera set at Mount Kailash.

 

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana but Ravana battling brother Kubera(Image: IMDb)

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor is generating strong buzz ahead of its release, with the makers revealing that the film will open not with Lord Rama’s journey, but with a large-scale war sequence rooted in Ravana’s backstory.

According to the team behind Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation, the opening will not immediately focus on Rama or Yash’s Ravana. Instead, it will travel back to a lesser-seen chapter of mythology, exploring Ravana’s rise to power long before the central Ramayana narrative begins.

Ravana’s rise and the fall of Kubera

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The film will depict Ravana’s conquest of Lanka, where he overthrows his half-brother Kubera, the original ruler of the golden city.

Also Read | Yash opens up on clashing with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana Part 1, explains why the epic is ‘universal’

The story then moves to Ravana’s pursuit of Kubera to Alakapuri near Mount Kailash. It is presented as Ravana’s attempt to eliminate any remaining challenge to his dominance.

This lesser-known mythological episode forms the basis of the film’s grand opening sequence. Set against the divine backdrop of Mount Kailash, the battle is expected to feature celestial forces and large-scale visual spectacle.

A deeper arc for Ravana

By opening with this chapter, the film positions Ravana as more than just the antagonist in Rama’s journey. Instead, it explores his character as one shaped by ambition, conquest, and early victories that define his later role in the epic.

Previously, speaking at CinemaCon 2026, Yash said, “Ramayana has a certain substance that stays with you for a long time. The very reason this story has endured for so long, transcending boundaries and cultures where people truly own it, suggests there’s something deeply universal about it. Experiencing it on the big screen with today’s technology could make it even more immersive and unique for audiences.”

Also Read | Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama

 

Ramayana Two-Part release

Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film is slated for a global IMAX release, with Part 1 scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

Star-studded cast

The epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

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