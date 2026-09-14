/Ramayana Part 1 song Jai Jai Ram by Kumar Vishwas: 'Three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer...'

Speaking about the song, Kumar Vishwas shared, "'Jai Jai Ram' are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge. The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it."