/Ramayana Part 1 song Jai Jai Ram by Kumar Vishwas: 'Three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer...'

New Delhi: The team behind Ramayana Part 1 has dropped the film's first song, Jai Jai Ram, written by Kumar Vishwas, giving fans their first proper musical glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita. The release comes right after the Siya Ram poster went online, and it marks the next big step in Nitesh Tiwari's promotional push for his two-part take on the epic.
The film has been generating buzz ever since its first trailer dropped. The makers chose to unveil it worldwide at 4:15 AM IST on July 30, deliberately timing it to the auspicious Brahma Muhurat. Interestingly, the trailer was originally supposed to come out on July 24 but got pushed back before this new date was locked in.
With the trailer out of the way, attention has now shifted to the music, and Jai Jai Ram is the first offering. The song has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics penned by Kumar Vishwas, and brought to life vocally by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Have a look at the video here:
Speaking about the song, Kumar Vishwas shared, "'Jai Jai Ram' are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge. The language has been kept simple and direct because true devotion needs no ornamentation. I hope that when people hear the song, they do not merely listen to it, but find their own prayer within it."
This musical release comes right on the heels of the Siya Ram poster, which was unveiled on September 14 and featured Ranbir and Sai Pallavi as Ram and Sita. With the song now out, the promotional rollout has taken on a more musical tone, while still keeping the bond between Ram and Sita front and centre of the film's ongoing buildup.
Before its public unveiling, the trailer had actually already been shown to audiences at San Diego Comic-Con, a clear sign that the makers are positioning Ramayana as a film meant to travel far beyond India. Have a look at the trailer here:
In India, audiences will get to watch Ramayana Part 1 in theatres starting November 8, 2026, timed perfectly with Diwali.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikaiye, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Arvind Govil as King Dashrath.
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