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  • /Ramayana Part 1 song Jai Jai Ram by Kumar Vishwas: 'Three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer...'

Ramayana Part 1 song Jai Jai Ram by Kumar Vishwas: 'Three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer...'

Ramayana Part 1 has unveiled its first song, Jai Jai Ram, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita. Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the devotional track written by Kumar Vishwas takes the film’s promotions into a new phase.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 11:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Ramayana Part 1 song Jai Jai Ram by Kumar Vishwas: 'Three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer...'
Image Credit: Instagram

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