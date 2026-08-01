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'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer sparks online debates; Ranbir Kapoor responds to casting backlash

Following mixed reactions to the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer, Ranbir Kapoor addressed criticisms regarding his casting as Lord Rama by stating that any actor with genuine faith and right intent is worthy of portraying the revered deity.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer sparks online debates; Ranbir Kapoor responds to casting backlash
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer sparks online debates; Ranbir Kapoor responds to casting backlash
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