/'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer sparks online debates; Ranbir Kapoor responds to casting backlash

Following months of intense anticipation, the trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's epic mythological film Ramayana: Part 1 has officially released, sparking a wave of mixed reactions across social media platforms. While film enthusiasts and audiences have praised the project’s monumental scale and visual grandeur, a section of viewers has raised concerns over the casting choices, particularly questioning Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama.
Addressing the online discourse during a promotional event at San Diego Comic-Con alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and co-star Yash, Kapoor opened up about the immense responsibility of taking on the iconic role. Reflecting on his initial reaction, the actor admitted that he initially questioned whether he was worthy of taking on such a revered figure, but emphasized that the sincerity behind the project supersedes public doubt.
"The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him?" Kapoor stated. "All the people who have watched Ramayana, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram."
Actor Yash, who portrays Ravana in the cinematic adaptation, voiced strong support for Kapoor's performance during the panel. Highlighting the extreme challenge of bringing Lord Rama to life on the big screen, Yash lauded his co-star's dedication to the project, promising fans an emotionally resonant performance.
"It's not easy to play Lord Ram. The way Ranbir Kapoor has done it is marvellous," Yash shared. "He has worked incredibly hard, and when you watch Ramayana, you'll witness a beautiful portrayal of Rama filled with intent and sacrifice."
Ramayana: Part 1 is an upcoming high-budget Indian mythological epic featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the first instalment of the ambitious two-part cinematic saga is scheduled for a grand worldwide theatrical release on Diwali, November 6, 2026.
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