‘Ramayana’ Promo Netizens Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, And Yash Stun Audiences In 3D Theatrical Debut Alongside ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’

New Delhi: The 3D promo of Ramayana, showcasing sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, made its theatrical debut alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, offering audiences a first glimpse of the film’s monumental scale and visual ambition. After viewing the preview, fans across social media responded with overwhelming excitement. The buzz surrounding the film has reached unprecedented levels, with reactions pouring in from every corner, reflecting a mix of awe, anticipation, and curiosity.

The excitement was on full display during screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, where the 3D promo of Ramayana played. Fans erupted into chants of “Jai Shree Ram,” transforming theatres into stadium-like arenas.

A reel capturing fans’ reactions, including chants, standing ovations, and visible goosebumps as the promo played, has gone viral, amassing over 3.6 million views and more than 128,000 likes.

Fans have flooded social media, sharing their excitement and curiosity for the full teaser and trailer. Many expressed that the 3D promo gave them goosebumps and heightened anticipation for the epic adaptation.

Ramayana features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Ravi Dubey. The musical score is composed by global icons Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

The epic adaptation is slated for Diwali 2026, but the first glimpse of the film has already electrified audiences in theatres alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash.