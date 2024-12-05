Ramayana: Ravi Dubey Confirms Playing Lakshman, Praises Ranbir Kapoor As The Most Commercially Viable Actor

Mumbai: Actor Ravi Dubey, known for his versatility, has officially confirmed his role as Lakshman in the highly anticipated Ramayana. Speaking to Connect Cine, Ravi shared his excitement about joining the star-studded cast and praised his co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Ram in the film.

Ravi expressed his gratitude for being a part of this epic project, saying, “I am playing Lakshman in the film. I finally have the permission from the makers to reveal this. I didn’t talk about it all this while because I didn’t want to give irresponsible statements and spoil Namit (Malhotra) and Nitesh sir’s plans to reveal the cast.”

This will be Ravi’s first big-screen collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, and he couldn’t stop gushing about the experience.

Ravi described Ranbir as a complete professional and someone who brings incredible energy to the set. He said, “He is like the elder brother I never had. He is kind, warm, and the most immaculate professional I have ever met. His kindness, empathy, silence, and grace towards everyone are impeccable.”

Praising Ranbir’s work ethic, Ravi added, “Every time he is in front of the camera, you will see he has been at it. He works extremely hard behind the scenes but makes it all seem effortless.”

Ravi also hailed Ranbir as the standout actor of his generation, calling him “the only commercially viable artist of this generation.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana promises to be a grand spectacle, retelling the epic with a fresh vision. With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi reportedly playing Sita, Ravi Dubey’s addition as Lakshman adds another layer of excitement to the project.

