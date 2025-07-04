Ramayana Ready To Take Over Times Square, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Launches In 2 Continents!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's epic saga - Ramayana is high on the bizz word and rightly so after the first introductory video was released a day back. The global unveiling continues as the epic heads to North America — with a landmark reveal at New York’s iconic Times Square. Marking its presence across two continents, Ramayana has set a new benchmark for Indian cinema with its unprecedented scale and ambition.

Ramayana Making

Backed by Namit Malhotra — 8 times Oscar winner and the visionary force behind global blockbusters like Dune, Oppenheimer, and Interstellar. Ramayana is not just a film. It’s a global event rooted in Indian storytelling and powered by world-class collaborators.

From Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer (making his Bollywood debut) to A.R. Rahman, from stunt director Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road) to an international crew of creatives across continents — Ramayana brings together a dream team to reimagine India’s greatest epic for the world stage.

Ramayana At Times Square

Yesterday July 3, India witnessed an unprecedented rollout in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi — simultaneously unveiling Ramayana: The Introduction. Today, the world will witness its next chapter: Ramayana lights up Times Square, New York — with the film’s first visuals set to take over one of the most iconic digital billboards in the world.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is the biggest Indian cinematic event of all time.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8- time winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations; Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.