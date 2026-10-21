/Ramayana releases on Nov 5: Advance booking crosses Rs 5 cr ticket sales in India, check full cast names

New Delhi: This year's most anticipated Hindi movie, Ramayana, will hit the screens on November 5 worldwide. The buzz is palpable as Ranbir Kapoor will be seen stepping into his first big mythological outing as he plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus with Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Actor RavieDubey portrays Lakshmana's role while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. The advance booking for Ramayana part 1 has begun and there has been massive sales in India already.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Ramayana has sold ₹4.96 Cr in advance bookings across 1 show date, ₹3.13 Cr without block seats. Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) has ₹4.96 Cr; National Capital Region (NCR) is the top city at ₹1.45 Cr.
The top state for Ramayana Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) is Maharashtra with ₹1.48 Cr (30% of the gross), followed by Delhi at ₹1.45 Cr and Gujarat at ₹25.68 Lac. The top 10 states hold 92% of the gross.
Hindi is 95% of the gross for Ramayana Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) (₹4.70 Cr from 3,474 shows); its top city is National Capital Region (NCR) with ₹1.45 Cr (31% of the gross), followed by Mumbai at ₹1.02 Cr and Pune at ₹27.94 Lac.
Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in the movie, is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. He is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film.
KGF star Yash, who is charging Rs 50 cr per part which makes it Rs 100 crore. He is also the co-producer of the movie under his banner Monster Mind Creations.
Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.
Sai Pallavi essays the role of goddess Sita and generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana Part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.
Ravie Dubey plays Lord Lakshman in the magnum opus. He is reportedly earning anywhere between Rs 2-4 crore.
Vivek Oberoi (who plays Vibhishana) chose to take a zero fee as he will be donating his entire salary to help children suffering from Cancer.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta plays queen Kaikeyi in the movie, and her salary is reported to be Rs 3 crore.
The OG Rama, Arun Govil, is playing King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. His reported fee for Ramayana is Rs 2.5 crore.
Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. Her reported fee is Rs 1-2 crore.
(Note: All figures are generic and report-based. None of the stars or makers have officially confirmed the fee.)
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