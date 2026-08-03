/'Ramayana' struck by controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Despite generating immense buzz following its recent trailer launch, director Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of Ramayana has ran into controversy. Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, a prominent cultural body, has formally written to the film’s makers demanding an advance screening prior to its theatrical release on Diwali.
The organisation stated that the screening is necessary to ensure no scenes or dialogues offend religious sentiments, warning of widespread demonstrations if its request is denied.
Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, stated that the exclusive preview should be organised in New Delhi for representatives of various Ramlila committees and Hindu organisations. Addressing the media, Kumar expressed reservations regarding the newly released footage, specifically taking issue with Ranbir Kapoor’s depiction of Lord Ram.
"The recently released trailer for the Ramayana adaptation appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character," Kumar said. "In our opinion, he does not fully resemble the image of Lord Ram."
In an official statement reported by Hindustan Times, the Mahasangh referenced previous cinematic depictions of the epic to explain their caution, pointing to the 2023 release Adipurush.
"Recently, a film starring Prabhas was released, and we even organised a promotional event for it at the Red Fort... However, the film contained objectionable content," the press note read. "For example, the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, leather was used inappropriately, and some characters were portrayed with features resembling Mughal-era figures... In our view, Adipurush presented a negative image, which is why that mega-budget film failed at the box office."
Kumar emphasised that while the committee is open to promoting Tiwari's film, and even plans to organise free screenings for thousands if satisfied—the makers must avoid repeating past mistakes regarding aesthetic and textual fidelity.
The Mahasangh warned that failure to arrange a pre-release screening for Delhi-based Hindu organisations could lead to public opposition.
"If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections," Kumar noted. "If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures."
He added that if the request is ignored, members of the Mahasangh alongside allied groups will stage protests outside cinema halls across Delhi and neighbouring states.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is an ambitious two-part mythological epic produced on a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The star-studded cast features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana.
The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2026, with the second chapter set to follow in 2027.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.