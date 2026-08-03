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'Ramayana' struck by controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has requested an advance preview of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana to prevent religious sentiment violations, criticising Ranbir Kapoor's depiction of Lord Ram and threatening protests if denied.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
'Ramayana' struck by controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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'Ramayana' struck by controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer
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