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Ramayana teaser first glimpse debuts in Los Angeles, early reactions go viral

The first footage of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, was unveiled at an IMAX screening, sparking excitement ahead of the April 2 release of its next glimpse ‘Rama’.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ramayana teaser first glimpse debuts in Los Angeles, early reactions go viral(Image: IMDb)

The much-anticipated epic Ramayana offered its first glimpse at a grand IMAX screening in Los Angeles, and early reactions from attendees are already creating a buzz online. The mythological film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, was showcased to a packed audience, with photos and videos from the event quickly going viral on social media. The exclusive screening saw enthusiastic reactions from fans and industry insiders alike.

Team Interacts With Audience

Following the screening, director Nitesh Tiwari, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and producer Namit Malhotra participated in a Q&A session. While key details about the film remain under wraps, the interaction added to the anticipation, with clips from the session circulating widely online.

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‘Rama’ Glimpse to Release on April 2

A day earlier, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the next promotional asset titled ‘Rama’ will be unveiled on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti. Sharing the update on the occasion of Ram Navami, he described the project as a labour of devotion and responsibility aimed at bringing the epic to life on a global scale.

Also Read | Ramayana big update: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Rama' first glimpse to be out on Hanuman Jayanti

Star-Studded Cast and Vision

The film boasts a powerful ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi portraying Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The project aims to reimagine the ancient Indian epic for a modern, global audience with cutting-edge visuals.

Release Timeline and Teaser Details

Ramayana will be released as a two-part cinematic saga, with Part 1 slated for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027. A report by News18 suggests that the upcoming teaser ‘Rama’ has a runtime of 2 minutes and 38 seconds and carries a universal rating, making it accessible to audiences across age groups.

So far, the makers have released a title announcement and a VFX-heavy introductory clip, offering a glimpse of the film’s scale and ambition. With growing anticipation and global attention, the upcoming reveal is expected to further heighten excitement around this epic retelling.

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