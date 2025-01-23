Advertisement
RAMAYANA: THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Advance Booking Opens: Epic Anime In Cinemas Tomorrow

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Gears Up For It’s Theatrical Debut - Advance Bookings Now Open

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Advance Booking Opens: Epic Anime In Cinemas Tomorrow Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The epic tale of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', a highly anticipated Indo-Japanese anime film, is set to release tomorrow. This masterpiece with breathtaking visuals promises to captivate audiences with its vivid depiction of India’s most cherished epic, showcasing the timeless magic and profound teachings of Valmiki's Ramayana. Fans have been eagerly waiting to embark on this cinematic journey, ready to immerse themselves in the legendary tale of Lord Ram. As the film’s release approaches, Geek Pictures India and Excel Entertainment have officially announced that advance ticket sales are now open, offering audiences the chance to be among the first to witness this extraordinary film.

RAMAYANA: THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

The teams behind this theatrical release made the announcement writing, “The wait is over! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, comes to cinemas tomorrow! Book your tickets now and watch this timeless anime in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, for the first time in 4K!  Link in Bio. #Ramayana #TheLegendofPrinceRama”

RAMAYANA ANIME FILM AT MAHAKUMBH 2025

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film explores themes of relationships, duty, and the triumph of good over evil. The film made its pre-release debut at the Maha Kumbh mela recently, where a special screening was held for over 200 school children. The screening introduced young students to this epic, allowing them to engage with its timeless themes and vibrant animation.

The film is set to release in 4k for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.

