Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama India Release In 4K— Rajamouli’s Father V Vijayendra Prasad Calls It 'Invaluable Gift From Japan'

New Delhi: The legendary Japanese anime Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is all set to make its grand debut in 4K in Indian theaters, sparking immense excitement among fans and movie-goers of all ages

Celebrated screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad—renowned for blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR— has been a part of the creative supervision of the Indian language versions of the film to add his expertise and knowledge to these cultural adaptations.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama

In an official statement, he spoke about reviving this beloved classic for a new generation. "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is an invaluable gift from Japan to the children of India."

The film will be released across theatres in India on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English. Speaking about the release, Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad added, "I invite the new generation of our country to discover and embrace the film with their families. Let this film be a source of joy, learning, and pride for India. I look forward to seeing your smiles as you embark on this cinematic journey.”

A timeless blend of India’s cultural richness and the brilliance of Japanese anime, the film will be distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, and is set to captivate audiences nationwide.