RAMAYANA THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

Ramayana - The Legend Of Prince Rama: Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Nostalgic Post As Anime Returns To Cinemas In 4K, 'Fondly Remember Watching This'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reflects on her fond memories of the anime ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ as it readies for a theatrical re-release.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2025, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is a trailblazing Indo-Japanese anime that portrays the victory of good over evil
  • The highly anticipated remastered version of this beloved classic is set to hit cinemas on January 24, 2025
  • "A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back."
Ramayana - The Legend Of Prince Rama: Nirmala Sitharaman Shares Nostalgic Post As Anime Returns To Cinemas In 4K, 'Fondly Remember Watching This' Pic Credit: Excel Entertainment, Instagram

‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is a trailblazing Indo-Japanese anime that portrays the victory of good over evil, harmony with nature, and the enduring power of trust and friendship. The highly anticipated remastered version of this beloved classic is set to hit cinemas on January 24, 2025, offering audiences a fresh Ultra HD 4K experience of Valmiki’s timeless epic.

Generating renewed excitement, the film caught the attention of India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who shared the trailer on Twitter. She fondly recalled:

"A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back. Was screened at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993. It now releases in the big screen."

Calling it a "Japanese cultural treasure," Sitharaman’s tweet underscored the film’s cultural impact and historical significance.

 

Watch the trailer here:

The cinematic release is backed by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

