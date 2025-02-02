Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama To Be Screened At Indian Parliament

New Delhi: Geek Pictures is thrilled to announce that its acclaimed film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, a powerful retelling of one of India’s most cherished epics, will be screened at the Indian Parliament. This special screening highlights the film’s cultural and artistic importance, while also celebrating the enduring cultural ties between India and Japan.

The screening, organized by the Indian Parliament, follows a mention of the film by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address. The event, set for February 15th, will be attended by Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and will serve to deepen the public’s understanding and appreciation of the Ramayana, a cornerstone of Indian heritage. The screening aims to promote the timeless values of the epic, which align closely with the principles of Indian spirituality and tradition.

Shri Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures, expressed gratitude for the honor: “We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognized at such a prestigious level. This screening is not just a showcase of a film but a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the Ramayana, which continues to inspire and guide us."

The event will be attended by members of both houses of Parliament, as well as special invitees from the cultural community, emphasizing the collaborative efforts behind the film’s production.