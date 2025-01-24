Advertisement
RAMAYANA: THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Epic Anime, Call It 'An Emotion...'

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Review - The film was released in 4K in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 24, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Epic Anime, Call It 'An Emotion...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The epic anime of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama has finally arrived in theaters and is capturing the hearts of audiences. This timeless epic, which holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, has been released in stunning 4K, offering an exceptional big-screen experience. A masterpiece of Indian storytelling, the film intricately weaves themes of relationships, the triumph of good over evil, the harmony between nature and life, and the true essence of friendship and trust.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Twitter Review

Undoubtedly one of the biggest cinematic spectacles, the film is now taking the masses by storm. Netizens can't contain their excitement as they share their experiences of watching this masterpiece on the big screen. Here's what they have to say:

A netizen wrote, "Ramayana in Telugu in Japanese anime. This is a must-watch. #Ramayana"

Another viewer wrote, "Finally...Very excited to relive amazing childhood experience. I edited the earlier trailer released in Oct for new release dates #Ramayana"

One user wrote, "Finally, a chance to flex on Gen Z about how our childhood was better! #Ramayana"

"Nothing beats the storytelling of #Ramayana. Watching it in 4K is like experiencing a legend come alive", said another one.

Another user tweeted: "This isn’t just a movie; it’s an emotion, a connection, and a legacy brought to life in breathtaking detail. A must-watch for everyone. #Ramayana"

‘Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be distributed theatrically in India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment. The film released in 4K in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 24, 2025.

 

