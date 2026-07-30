/Ramayana trailer hits 10 mn views in 9 hrs: Mounted on Rs 4000 cr budget, when & where to watch Ranbir Kapoor epic tale

Ramayana trailer trending: The makers of the 2-part epic saga Ramayana unveiled the much-awaited first trailer of the Part 1 magnum opus which is slated to hit the screens on Diwali this year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi and goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Ramayana trailer took social media by storm and has achieved a remarkable milestone within hours of its release. Ramayana has crossed 10 million views in just 9 hours, and has become the top trend on YouTube. The overwhelming response highlights the massive global anticipation this highly awaited release.
The Ramayana trailer offers a powerful glimpse into what could become the biggest film in Indian cinematic history. It introduces Vishnu’s divine descent as Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), destined to restore balance, while Ravana (Yash) emerges as a mighty and immortal demon king driven by pride and vengeance. The trailer also shows Sita (Sai Pallavi) and Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) as Rama’s strongest companions. Spectacular VFX, grand visuals, impressive performances from the entire cast, and a stirring background score elevate every frame. Adapted by Shridhar Raghavan, the film features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in a landmark East-West collaboration.
Bringing this together with the story of the Ramayana, one of the greatest tale ever, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana aims to bring epic emotion to life on an unprecedented scale. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor embodying Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi bringing grace to the role of Sita, alongside Yash as the commanding Ravana and Sunny Deol steps in as the indomitable Hanuman.
Ramayana Parts 1 and 2 combined have a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore.
Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
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