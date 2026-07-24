/Ramayana trailer postponed: Why fans will have to wait longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana

Ramayana trailer launch: The excitement among fans to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Humana and Yash as Ravana is palpable. However, they will have to wait longer as the first trailer of Ramayana which was slated to release today on July 24 has been postponed.
The makers are presently at Comic-Con San Diego, from where producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer will now be released globally at a later date.
Namit Malhotra shared on his Instagram post, "Today is a very special moment for our 'Ramayana.' My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
"In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.
"In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film.
"This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he continued.
"I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future; let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the producer assured.
Ramayana's global trailer launch has been postponed due to a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment for a bigger global rollout plan, reportedly. Producer Namit Malhotra announced the delay just hours before its scheduled release following the film's showcase at San Diego Comic-Con.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together international filmmaking teams under one roof. The production features music by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman; action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris; production design by Ramsey Avery and Ravi Bansal; as well as thousands of artists, designers and craftspeople from around
the globe. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra through Prime Focus Studios.
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budget-wise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."
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