Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Ramayana trailer postponed: Why fans will have to wait longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana

Ramayana trailer postponed: Why fans will have to wait longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana

Ramayana trailer: Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Ramayana trailer postponed: Why fans will have to wait longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ramayana trailer postponed: Why fans will have to wait longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana
Ramayana Trailer4 min ago
2
Commonwealth Games 20265 min ago
3
trump tarrifs8 min ago
4
EPFO19 min ago
5
Auto news24 min ago