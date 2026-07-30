Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama vs Yash as Ravana in epic battle - Watch

New Delhi: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic 2-part saga 'Ramayana' trailer has been unveiled at the Brahma Muhurat today at 4.15 am. The trailer was released across five Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Ramayana: Part One will release worldwide on Diwali 2026, with global distribution by Sony Pictures and North India distribution by Dharma Productions.
Ramayana Part 1 brings an enduring epic story which goes back in time - the Trinity Gods rule the three worlds: Brahma - god who creates; Vishnu - god who protects; and Shiva - god who transforms. As the realms of heaven and earth edge toward chaos, the Trinity god Vishnu descends to earth in an avatar to restore balance.
Lord Vishnu takes birth as Rama - a human prince destined to restore balance. Opposing him, stands the most formidable, learned, undefeatable and immortal demon king Ravana, blessed by the Trinity themselves, driven by pride and a vengeance powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.
Unaware of his true purpose as the only opponent destined to stand up to Ravana in a fateful cosmic design, Rama is the idol of Dharma and the most loved crown prince of Ayodhya, the greatest human dynasty of the time. Rama tries to build a life of quiet honour with his beloved wife Sita (Sai Pallavi) and loyal brother Lakshman amongst others, until a twist of fate drives him into exile and toward an inevitable clash with Ravana in a reckoning so cataclysmic it will decide the destiny of gods and mortals.
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has delivered box-office benchmarks like Dangal and Chhichhore. Arun Govil, whose portrayal of Lord Rama remains etched in the hearts of generations of Indians, now returns to Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana as King Dasharath, father of Rama; the legendary Shobana as Kaikesi; Ajinkya Deo as Sage Vishwamitra; Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra; Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha; and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.
Ranbir Kapoor, portraying Lord Rama - the most loved, worshipped and enduring moral compass for generations across India and beyond; Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita bringing grace, strength and compassion to one of the most revered women in history; and pan-India superstar Rocking Star Yash, who is also co-produces Ramayana - one of the greatest and most formidable antagonists.
Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan; Ramayana features the biggest East- West collaboration yet with music by Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman
Nitesh Tiwari, Director of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, said: "The Ramayana is one of the greatest stories ever told, not because of its scale, but because of the timeless values it represents. As a filmmaker, I never felt the responsibility to make it universal; it already is. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence.
Every creative decision we have made - from the writing and performances to the production design, music, visual effects and every frame on screen- has been guided by a single thought: to honour this extraordinary legacy with the dignity and respect it deserves while presenting it through the finest cinematic craftsmanship possible.
It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside some of the world's finest artists, technicians and storytellers in bringing this vision to life. I hope audiences everywhere experience not just the spectacle of Ramayana, but also the emotion, humanity, and timeless spirit that have allowed it to endure for thousands of years."
Namit Malhotra said: "The Ramayana is not just one of our greatest epics; it is part of how we live, celebrate and pass on our values from one generation to the next. Every year, Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told. The Ramayana does.
Having spent much of my life working across the global film industry, I have always believed that India's greatest stories deserve to be experienced on the world's biggest stage. Today, we finally have the artists, the technology, the craftsmanship and the collective ambition to present this extraordinary cultural legacy to audiences everywhere with the authenticity, scale and cinematic excellence it deserves.
This is not simply the beginning of a film. It is the beginning of a journey to celebrate India's cultural richness with the world. India has always lived this story. It is now our privilege to share it with the world."
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