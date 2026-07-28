The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is an all time high. Now to add to the excitement, the trailer launch is finally on its way. Producer Namit Malhotra has announced the film's new global trailer launch date and time. Fans had been eagerly awaiting Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 trailer. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer mythology epic trailer was slated to release on social media on July 24. However, after abruptly postponing the trailer launch, Namit Malhotra has finally announced the Ramayana trailer release date.