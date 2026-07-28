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Ramayana trailer release date finally announced after delay, here's when Ranbir Kapoor's epic will drop

Ramayana trailer: After postponing its much-awaited launch, the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have officially announced the new global trailer release date and time. The mythology epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, will unveil its trailer during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Ramayana trailer release date finally announced after delay, here's when Ranbir Kapoor's epic will drop
Image Credit: Namit Malhotra, Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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