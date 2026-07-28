The anticipation for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is an all time high. Now to add to the excitement, the trailer launch is finally on its way. Producer Namit Malhotra has announced the film's new global trailer launch date and time. Fans had been eagerly awaiting Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 trailer. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer mythology epic trailer was slated to release on social media on July 24. However, after abruptly postponing the trailer launch, Namit Malhotra has finally announced the Ramayana trailer release date.
Ramayana trailer will release on Thursday, July 30, at the Brahma Muhurat, which is at 4:15 am. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the producer wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday at 4:15 AM IST worldwide." He accompanied the caption with an ‘Om’ emoji.
The announcement came after the trailer was exclusively launched at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer was expected to release virtually after the Comic-Con screening.
However, Namit announced the postponement and wrote, "Today is a very special moment for our 'Ramayana', my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date."
Ramayana trailer was leaked online twice on X, with the fans urging the makers to officially release the trailer.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor, among others, also play key roles.
Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara, Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha, Arun Govil plays Dasharatha, Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi, and Kajal Aggarwal portrays Mandodari.
Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to open in theatres this Diwali, with the second part releasing on Diwali 2027.
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