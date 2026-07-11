Ramayana trailer to be unveiled worldwide on THIS date - details inside

The trailer release date for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated two-part magnum opus, Ramayana, has been officially announced. The cinematic epic is currently slated for a grand theatrical release this year during Diwali.
Taking to social media to share the update, the makers revealed the launch date with the caption:
"From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026."
Take a look:
The makers of the highly anticipated 2026 film Ramayana previously offered a sneak peek into its grand world with a first-glimpse teaser of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti, which garnered a thunderous response nationwide. Dipika Chikhlia, legendary for her portrayal of Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series, praised the teaser, stating, "I watched the teaser and it's very grand. Bahut rich lag raha hai. Unhone bahut achhe se banaya hai. So now I'm awaiting the film and it's looking very beautiful, there's no doubt about it."
Opening up about the two-part epic, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari emphasised the story's depth. "Ramayana's greatness lies in its emotional richness. At its heart, it is not just about good and evil, but about choices, consequences, and the weight of doing what is right. Rama’s journey is deeply human, and that is what we have tried to stay true to," he shared.
Lead actor Ranbir Kapoor also reflected on the profound impact of playing Lord Rama. "I don’t think I’m here to represent Rama. I’m here to learn from him. There is a simplicity and purity to him that is very rare; and trying to understand and imbibe that has been a deeply humbling experience," Kapoor stated.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning VFX house DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The two-part cinematic event will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana is slated for a grand theatrical release during Diwali. Given its massive scale and ambition, the project has already positioned itself as one of the biggest and most-awaited releases in Indian cinema.
Planned as a two-part cinematic event, Ramayana will hit theatres worldwide in IMAX. Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the dual roles of Lord Rama and Parshurama, Yash as the formidable Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
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