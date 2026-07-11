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Ramayana trailer to be unveiled worldwide on THIS date - details inside

Ramayana trailer release date: Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and other actors in pivotal roles, Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres globally during Diwali, with Part 1 arriving on November 5, 2026.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Ramayana trailer to be unveiled worldwide on THIS date - details inside
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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