New Delhi: The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally out, and people online are already talking about it non-stop. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, and gives us our first big look at Ayodhya, Lanka, and the epic battle between good and evil that the story is built on.
Out of everyone in the cast, Yash seems to have won over the crowd the most. His powerful screen presence as Ravana, the grand costumes, and his dramatic entrance are what everyone's talking about right now. Praising his screen presence, one fan wrote, "Yash as Ravana. The moment he appeared. The trailer belonged to him. That gaze. That presence. That aura. Pure dominance. Absolutely unforgettable."
Yash as Ravana.— StarSight Media (@StarSightMediaa) July 30, 2026
The moment he appeared...
The trailer belonged to him.
That gaze.
That presence.
That aura.
Pure dominance. Absolutely unforgettable.#Ravana #Yash #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/rrZMHVF1Pu
Another fan decoded the dialogue delivery and said, "I was quick to judge #Ramayana based on that brief teaser three months ago, but today I've been proven wrong. The four-minute trailer launched today is indeed grand.
The main thing is Ravana kidnap sita for beauty not for revenge but obviously it is not mentioned in #Ramayana bcuz rakul preet more beautiful than sai pallavi story has been changed !— (@Ramu6648) July 30, 2026
Modernized costumes & jewelry don't look good
pic.twitter.com/YVCldL6wxJ
The most important issue when making a film on an epic like Ramayana is how the overall treatment feels. It has to be graceful and dignified; otherwise, everything from the mega star cast to the big budget to the visual effects will fail. Going by the trailer, Ramayana appears to be doing that with finesse.
Yash is the biggest surprise of the #Ramayana Trailer.— Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) July 30, 2026
His towering screen presence, powerful body language, intense expressions and commanding aura make every second on screen unforgettable.
Ravana is here... and Rocking Star Yash looks absolutely phenomenal.…
Much of it is achieved thanks to Kumar Vishwas writing the dialogues. His command over Hindi and deep cultural accuracy ensure the film maintains the sanctity of the Ramayana."
Peak Villainism @TheNameIsYash— RAANA (@Raana_Yash) July 29, 2026
This is what we all imagined #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/U5sZwoTboJ
Another fan could not contain the excitement and posted, “Hype Hype Hype. Bow Down To Rocking Star Yash.” Several viewers also shared stills of the actor from the trailer, calling his Ravana powerful, intimidating and visually striking.
One fan compared the trailer to the OG Anime Ramayan, one that still resonated with our childhood. He wrote, "Don’t know, but nothing till date matches this version of Ramayan. This was the most perfect thing ever made, and it truly deserves to be re-released in theatres."
Don’t know, but nothing till date matches this version of Ramayan. This was the most perfect thing ever made, and it truly deserves to be re-released in theatres.— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 30, 2026
#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/SG3UolpDRl
A user also admired the trailer’s large scale and elaborate imagery. He wrote, “This isn't just a trailer. It's a statement from Indian cinema.” Another viewer reacted to the visuals by posting, “DAMN THESE FREAKING PEAK VISUALS.”
The trailer takes viewers through royal palaces, forests, battle preparations, and supernatural imagery, giving a real sense of just how massive the film's production design is. Yash's entry as Ravana feels like it's been built as a show-stopping moment, while Ranbir's Lord Ram comes across as calm, dignified, and driven by a clear sense of purpose.
The Airavata sequence, a celestial elephant shown in a snowy setting — has also grabbed a lot of attention. One user praised the visuals, writing, "I didn't expect this level of VFX for the Airavata sequence, looking damn good!"
Several viewers have pointed out how ambitious the trailer looks overall. One reaction read, "Just watched the first trailer of Ramayana. The visuals genuinely look stunning, and the scale feels ambitious. You can clearly see the effort that's gone into creating a grand cinematic experience."
Not everyone's reaction has been glowing, though. That same user also added that "the heavy reliance on CGI is noticeable at times." Another viewer was far more critical of specific shots, writing, "Some WTF VFX shots in the trailer. Why artificial fire for a simple scene? Why do the animals look like that? Backgrounds look so not blended."
Even with that criticism, the overall mood online seems to be excitement — especially around Yash's transformation into Ravana and the sheer scale of the film's visuals. Ranbir Kapoor's restrained take on Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi's graceful Sita have gotten their share of appreciation too, but right now, it's Yash's villainous entrance that's dominating the conversation.
With its mythological scale, star-studded cast, and an international technical team behind it, Ramayana has already positioned itself as one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. The trailer has clearly done its job, sparking debate, admiration, and curiosity all at once, and with a Diwali 2026 release still ahead, this conversation is only going to keep growing. For now, the first reactions make one thing pretty clear: anticipation has gone up a notch.
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