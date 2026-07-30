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Ramayana trailer X review: Yash's Ravana steals the show as fans hail 'grand' visuals and epic scale

Ramayana trailer X review: The trailer of Ramayana has sparked massive excitement online, with fans praising its breathtaking visuals, larger-than-life scale and powerful performances. While Yash's intense portrayal of Ravana has emerged as the biggest talking point, Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi's Sita have also won widespread appreciation despite some criticism of the CGI.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
Ramayana trailer X review: Yash's Ravana steals the show as fans hail 'grand' visuals and epic scale
Image Credit: movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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