Ramayana update: New poster of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash out

Ramayana, the highly anticipated cinematic epic, reached another major milestone on Saturday with the release of a striking new poster. Shared on the film's official Instagram handle and reshared by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, the new visual offers a captivating look at the core trio driving the narrative.
The fresh poster features lead actor Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey stepping into the iconic mythological roles of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lakshman, respectively.
In the newly unveiled poster, Ranbir Kapoor embodies a composed yet courageous Lord Ram, radiating calm authority. Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita with an aura of grace and quiet devotion, while Ravie Dubey features as Lakshman, projecting fierce loyalty and protectiveness alongside his brother.
Take a look:
The visual design sets a serene yet powerful tone for the upcoming multi-part franchise, highlighting the emotional and spiritual bond between the central figures.
Continuing the reveal of character visuals, the makers of Ramayana have dropped another striking poster, this time introducing Yash in his formidable avatar as Ravana. The newly released image places the actor against the opulent backdrop of his golden kingdom of Lanka.
Mounted as a global-scale adaptation by producers Namit Malhotra’s DNEG and Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana boasts a massive ensemble cast across Indian cinema. Beyond the central trio, the film features Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, alongside several other high-profile actors.
To match its ambitious scope, the production has enlisted world-renowned musical talents, with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Grammy-winning composer James Newton Howard teaming up to score the film.
Designed to reach a pan-India and international audience, Ramayana will be released across major languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The first chapter of the two-part franchise is slated to hit cinema halls worldwide on November 9, during the Diwali festive season.
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