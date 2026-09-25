Ramayana update: Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing for Surpanakha, shares BTS pic

Ramayana Update: The highly anticipated cinematic saga Ramayana has reached a new peak, with acclaimed actress Rakul Preet Singh officially commencing dubbing for her role. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the multi-starrer feature stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Rakul Preet Singh portraying the complex role of Surpanakha.
Taking to social media, Rakul Preet Singh shared a behind-the-scenes selfie wearing studio headphones, captioned simply, “#ramayana dub,” providing fans a look into the active post-production work.
Take a look:
Her update has intensified interest surrounding her interpretation of Surpanakha, a key character in driving the narrative's central conflict.
The announcement comes on the heels of the film's first trailer release, which ignited massive traction across digital platforms.
Within nine hours of its debut, the trailer crossed 10 million views and secured the top trending spot on YouTube.
The preview highlights the narrative arc of Lord Ram's divine descent alongside the rise of the demon king Ravana, framed by high-end visual effects and a collaborative background score composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
Adapted for the screen by Shridhar Raghavan, the ambitious project is mounted on a reported combined budget of approximately $500 million (over Rs 4,000 crore) across both installments.
Addressing the unprecedented scale on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, producer Namit Malhotra reflected on the journey:
"When we set out to make it 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to it budget-wise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films, Part 1 and Part 2, which is over Rs 4000 crore."
Designed specifically for an IMAX release, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to hit theatres globally during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 set to follow for Diwali 2027.
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