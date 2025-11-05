New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his social media handle and dropped a bomb of a first look from his horror comedy titled 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. He revealed the first look pictures of iconic actress Ramya Krishnan from the movie, leaving the audiences stunned by her new bold avatar.

The 'Baahubali' actress's never-before-seen avatar for 'Police Station Mein Bhoot' has gone viral on the internet. RGV shared Ramya Krishnan's stills from the movie. He wrote in the caption: Here is ⁦

@meramyakrishnan ⁩in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT

Here is ⁦@meramyakrishnan⁩ in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT pic.twitter.com/RZejGAW3gi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 3, 2025

No , ⁦@meramyakrishnan⁩ is not playing a BHOOT in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT pic.twitter.com/1qOPuZ9bFh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 3, 2025

Here’s a question .. What character could ⁦@meramyakrishnan⁩ be playing in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT??? pic.twitter.com/UR8oic3SEB — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 3, 2025

In another post, he wrote: The ⁦@meramyakrishnan⁩ is the WOMAN on the BIKE in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT

The ⁦@meramyakrishnan⁩ is the WOMAN on the BIKE in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT pic.twitter.com/rLBlJwmxhD — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 4, 2025

Ramya Krishnan's Bold Look

Ramya Krishnan can be seen with heavy kajal in the eyes, a dark lip color, messy hair, a nose ring, and some goofy jewelry, hinting that she might be playing an occult specialist in the drama. She was also seen posing with some tattoos on her face and body as part of her latest avatar.

About Police Station Mein Bhoot Cast, Plot

'Police Station Mein Bhoot' marks Ram Gopal Varma's reunion with Manoj Bajpayee after almost three decades. These two last come together for their 1998 film “Satya”.

Speaking about his latest venture, Ram Gopal Varma told IANS, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both thrilling and nostalgic. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of protection, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power.”

Talking about the cast of 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', the filmmaker added, “With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will expand boundaries of how we see horror in the guise of authority."

(With IANS Inputs)