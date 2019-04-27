Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra gets a new release date

New Delhi: The most-awaited film of the year Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got a new release. To avert a clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, the film has been postponed to summer 2020 release.

Director Ayan Mukerji, posted a letter on Instagram, shared the reasons for the delay. He wrote, "

To whoever it may concern at this point... people from our film industry, and movie lovers who follow film news...

I have something to share about Brahmastra right now...

Brahmastra is a dream that began for me in 2011, and I've been actively pursuing it since Yeh lawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013. That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that's really... new and amazing and next level... in terms of story, characters and emotion, always... but also in terms of visual and visual effects.

It's been a long, long road trying to achieve this vision. When we broke the Logo for Brahmastra at the Kumbh, we were excited that the end of that road was in sight... Christmas 2019... the date we announced for the release of the movie.

BUT... in the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right.

With that in mind, we are moving away from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie. Working towards that goal could affect the most important goal - which is to create the best possible movie experience that Brahmastra can be

Our release date is now slated for Summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date.

I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of Brahmastra, and I really hope that we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of...

Back to film work then So much to do...

- Ayan Mukerji (Writer / Director of Brahmastra)

P.S. From all who read this, support and blessings are always welcome. Good energies are needed for good things to happen."



Earlier, Salman Khan announced that his film Dabangg 3 would hit the screens on December 20, 2019.

Brahmastra starring the lovebirds Ranbir and Alia was earlier slated for a December release. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. It is backed by Karan Johar and went on floors in 2017. As per reports, love blossomed between the lead par, Alia and Ranbir on the sets of the film.