हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to announce Brahmastra release date with poster launch in Delhi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to announce Brahmastra release date with poster launch in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starred 'Brahmastra' has been one of the most-awaited projects of Bollywood. The shooting of the film began in February 2018 and is scheduled for release in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the 'Brahmastra' trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, and then it was postponed to 'Summer 2020'. Later, the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film release has been delayed indefinitely.

For the past few days, Ayan has been sharing some details about 'Brahmastra' on Instagram, and it has made the moviegoers curious to know when the film will be hitting the big screens. While the release date is not yet announced, according to a report in 'Bollywood Hungama', Ranbir and Alia will be launching the film's poster on December 15, 2021 at a special event in Delhi.

A source told the portal, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to launch the first poster of Brahmastra at a special event in Delhi on December 15. As the makers have already teased that they will announce the big screen release date soon, they plan to announce it at the event itself."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir KapoorAyan MukerjibrahmastraAmitabh BachchanAlia BhattMouni RoyNagarjuna
Next
Story

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor star in rom-com with a twist!

Must Watch

PT43M29S

CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to final rest