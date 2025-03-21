New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Since its announcement, the film has been making headlines and fueling excitement among moviegoers. Now, a new buzz has taken over social media, with netizens discussing the dynamic between lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will face off in SLB's epic saga, Love & War. This revelation has triggered a wave of humorous reactions online, with fans speculating about their intense on-screen rivalry and jokingly demanding Katrina Kaif be cast in the film.

Here’s what netizens have to say about the Love & War casting:

A netizen wrote, "Bhansali sir, ek baar Katrina ko cast karke dekho… asli Love & War toh tab shuru hoga"

Bhansali sir, ek baar Katrina ko cast karke dekho_ asli Love & War toh tab shuru hoga __ — Rani (@rockykirani) March 20, 2025

Yet another netizen wrote, "Imagine Katrina walking in slow motion while Ranbir and Vicky glare at each other… SLB, missed it big time''

Imagine Katrina walking in slow motion while Ranbir and Vicky glare at each other_ SLB, missed it big time __ — Balram Sharma (@Brsharma_In) March 20, 2025

One wrote, "Bhansali sir, Katrina ko bhi le aate toh film ki promotion free mein ho jaati "

Bhansali sir, Katrina ko bhi le aate toh film ki promotion free mein ho jaati __ — ____ ______ (@lalitjyani98) March 20, 2025

Yet another netizen added, "SLB ne ek mauka miss kar diya… Katrina hoti toh free mein daily headlines milti! "

SLB ne ek mauka miss kar diya_ Katrina hoti toh free mein daily headlines milti! __ — UMANNG JAIN _ (@umanngjain) March 20, 2025

SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film shoot is expected to wrap in November, 2025.

Love & War will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.