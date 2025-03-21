Advertisement
LOVE & WAR

Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal's Face-Off Sparks Hilarious Reactions, Netizens Demand THIS Actor In Love & War

Love & War will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 12:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal's Face-Off Sparks Hilarious Reactions, Netizens Demand THIS Actor In Love & War (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Since its announcement, the film has been making headlines and fueling excitement among moviegoers. Now, a new buzz has taken over social media, with netizens discussing the dynamic between lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will face off in SLB's epic saga, Love & War. This revelation has triggered a wave of humorous reactions online, with fans speculating about their intense on-screen rivalry and jokingly demanding Katrina Kaif be cast in the film.

Here’s what netizens have to say about the Love & War casting: 

A netizen wrote, "Bhansali sir, ek baar Katrina ko cast karke dekho… asli Love & War toh tab shuru hoga"

Yet another netizen wrote, "Imagine Katrina walking in slow motion while Ranbir and Vicky glare at each other… SLB, missed it big time''

One wrote, "Bhansali sir, Katrina ko bhi le aate toh film ki promotion free mein ho jaati "

Yet another netizen added, "SLB ne ek mauka miss kar diya… Katrina hoti toh free mein daily headlines milti! "

SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film.  The film shoot is expected to wrap in November, 2025.

Love & War will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK