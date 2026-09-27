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Ranbir Kapoor asks Mr Beast to say 'Jai Shri Ram' at Mumbai 'Ramayana' event

American YouTuber MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor and the cast at a Mumbai promotional event for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic Ramayana, where Ranbir helped him chant "Jai Shri Ram" and explained the core concept of Dharma.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor asks Mr Beast to say 'Jai Shri Ram' at Mumbai 'Ramayana' event
Image Credit: Instagram/IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ranbir Kapoor asks Mr Beast to say 'Jai Shri Ram' at Mumbai 'Ramayana' event
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