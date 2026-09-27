Ranbir Kapoor asks Mr Beast to say 'Jai Shri Ram' at Mumbai 'Ramayana' event

He said, “Ramayana and Shri Ram are deeply etched in our subconscious mind. Lord Rama never tried to be a hero; he is called Maryada Purushottam, which means ideal man. He was born as a prince and could have had everything, but he sacrificed it all to fulfil his father’s promise and his duties. There is a term called Dharma, which means duties. He is the perfect man, and I hope through this film, you could have a brief introduction to our culture and history.”