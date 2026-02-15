Ranbir Kapoor hails Sanjay Leela Bhansali as 'Best director in four decades,' teases updates on star-studded Love & War

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has expressed admiration for acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while sharing updates about their upcoming project, Love & War. Speaking during a recent Instagram live session, Kapoor described working with Bhansali again as an “extraordinary experience.”

Actor Calls Project ‘Amazing Experience’

During the session, Ranbir spoke about his current slate of films, highlighting Love & War as a particularly significant endeavour.

“I have been working very hard on the projects that I’m a part of. Love & War has been such an amazing experience. Working with Bhansali again who just blows my mind. A director who is just the best in the last four decades. It would be really special. You will get updates very soon,” he said.

Star-Studded Cast Fuels Anticipation

Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, bringing together a powerhouse trio of some of the industry’s most celebrated performers. Their collaboration under Bhansali’s direction has already sparked high expectations among audiences and the trade.

Another Collaboration for Kapoor and Bhansali

Love & War marks yet another collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, following their previous projects that were both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates as production progresses.

Earlier reports suggested that Love & War had been delayed by nearly a year due to an extended shooting schedule. According to these claims, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was expected to complete filming only by mid-2026, prompting speculation that the film’s theatrical release might be pushed to 2027.

However, sources close to the production have strongly denied these claims. A spokesperson clarified:

“The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track, and the major sequences for the film have already been shot."