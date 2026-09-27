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Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at 'Ramayana' event in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor offered prayers and lifted a Shiv Dhanush as the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana kickstarted promotional events in Mumbai alongside YouTuber MrBeast ahead of its Diwali release.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at 'Ramayana' event in Mumbai
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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