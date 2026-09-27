Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shiv Dhanush at 'Ramayana' event in Mumbai

Talking about the movie, while Ranbir will be seen as Lord Rama, the project has Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. 'KGF' actor Yash is making his Bollywood debut as Ravana from 'Ramayana'. Along with them, the film will feature Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Kunal Kapoor is Lord Indra, and Adinath Kothare as Bharat.