Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About 'Love & War', His Reunion With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 18 Years

New Delhi: Anticipation is mounting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next cinematic venture, Love & War, a passion-fueled saga set to hit theatres on March 20, 2026. The film has already generated massive buzz for bringing together a powerhouse cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, for the very first time on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor will be working once again with the filmmaker who launched his career, 18 years after Saawariya.

A Stellar Trio on Screen for the First Time

Love & War has caught the attention of cinephiles and industry insiders alike for assembling three of Bollywood’s most accomplished actors. Alia Bhatt, fresh off a string of critically acclaimed performances, will star alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and the ever-versatile Vicky Kaushal.

This marks the first collaboration between the trio, adding a fresh dynamic to Bhansali’s signature storytelling style, known for its emotional depth, grandeur, and operatic visuals.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares His Thoughts on the Film and Team

During a recent Instagram Live session hosted on his fan community platform "ARKS", Ranbir Kapoor shared heartfelt reflections about Love & War, offering a glimpse into what the collaboration means to him.

“Love and war, is a fillm directed by Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course my super talented wife Alia Bhatt,” Ranbir said.

“And it’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema, whatever I know about acting, was seeded in by, and he was a master then, and i’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration,” he added.

The last time Bhansali and Kapoor collaborated was for Saawariya (2007), a film that marked Ranbir’s debut in Bollywood.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, insiders suggest the film will be a romantic drama set against the backdrop of conflict, both internal and external. True to Bhansali’s style, the narrative is expected to be rich in drama, music, and timeless themes of love, loss, and redemption.

The announcement of Love & War has already sent waves through social media, with fans eagerly awaiting teasers, character reveals, and behind-the-scenes content. The prospect of seeing Kapoor, Bhatt, and Kaushal share screen space under Bhansali's direction has only intensified curiosity and excitement.

While no teaser or trailer has been released yet, the film is being hailed as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

Release Date

Love & War is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026, and with more than a year and a half to go, the buzz surrounding it is only expected to grow.