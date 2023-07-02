trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629607
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' Release Date Postponed

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:11 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Animal' Release Date Postponed

New Delhi: Movie buffs have to wait a little longer to watch Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol- starrer 'Animal' as the makers have postponed the release date of the much-awaited action-thriller.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Saturday. He wrote, "#Xclusiv... 'ANIMAL' NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND... #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won't* release on 11 Aug 2023... Yes, the film has been postponed... A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar."

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the theatres on August 11.

And the release date was facing a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'. Earlier the makers unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to Insta, Bobby Deol shared the pre-teaser which he captioned, "2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal" The video begins with several people can be seen wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor in the movie, walks in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir can be seen wearing white dhota and kurta. He kept her beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but Some scars on his face were visible.

Let's wait for the makers to announce a new release date.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad