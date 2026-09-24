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Ranbir Kapoor sets the screen ablaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look!

The audiences are eagerly waiting for Bhansali's Love & War magic to unfold on the screens with the cast starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor sets the screen ablaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look!
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Ranbir Kapoor sets the screen ablaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look!
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