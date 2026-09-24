Ranbir Kapoor sets the screen ablaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look!

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2027. Bringing together an ensemble cast of three of the biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is poised to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. With the excitement constantly rising, the makers have given audiences the first glimpse into the world of SLB’s much-awaited film with the astonishing first-look poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor.