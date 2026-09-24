Ranbir Kapoor sets the screen ablaze in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War first look!

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2027. Bringing together an ensemble cast of three of the biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is poised to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. With the excitement constantly rising, the makers have given audiences the first glimpse into the world of SLB’s much-awaited film with the astonishing first-look poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor.
In the poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks striking, embodying yet another distinct role with perfection. SLB’s signature grandeur and meticulous attention to detail are beautifully reflected in the poster, which says it all, he is all set to create magic on the screen.
Ranbir has arrived in a never-before-seen avatar, and no one could have expected Love & War to look like this. SLB has certainly outdone himself this time, leaving the audience in absolute amazement. Even the BGM of the poster perfectly complements the visuals, further showcasing SLB’s mastery and perfection when it comes to music.
The makers shared the poster on their social media with a caption reading - Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt
The audiences are eagerly waiting for Bhansali's Love & War magic to unfold on the screens with the cast starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film was officially announced in January 2024. It marks SLB’s 1st collaboration with Vicky Kaushal and a reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after ‘Saawariya’ and Alia after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The film is reportedly set against a war backdrop, though plot details remain undisclosed. Controversy emerged around its release date clash with other big-budget films, leading to industry speculation about box-office competition.
Love & War is releasing worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
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