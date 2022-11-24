Ranbir Kapoor's new look leaked from 'Animal' sets, actor spotted with bruised nose, blood-stained shirt, fans go gaga

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with Alia Bhatt, has resumed his work. The actor is reported to have resumed shooting for his next film 'Animal'. This is the first time the actor has collaborated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'. 'Animal' will see Ranbir Kapoor sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is being made under the banner of T-Series in collaboration with Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios.

Meanwhile, a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of 'Animal' have been leaked online. The photos show Ranbir sporting a rugged look with blood smeared over his face and clothes. He is donning a white shirt and apparently has gained some kilos after his last release 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir is seen with long hair and a full-grown beard. He is carrying an intense look, which has left his fans amused.

The photos have gone viral ever since they were shared on social media.

So far, several photos from the sets have found their way to the internet.

Earlier in April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted shooting for the film in Manali and their first look had gone viral on the internet. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look:

While nothing is confirmed as of now, several reports have stated that 'Animal' will revolve around the troubled relationship between a young man and his father. The buzz is that Ranbir will be essaying a dark and intense character in the film. The Hindi-language crime drama is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali'snext titled 'Chamkila'.