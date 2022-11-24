topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor's new look leaked from 'Animal' sets, actor spotted with bruised nose, blood-stained shirt, fans go gaga

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly resumed shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'. Recently, a few pictures of the actor from the sets of the gangster-drama surfaced on the internet and have gone viral. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor's new look leaked from 'Animal' sets, actor spotted with bruised nose, blood-stained shirt, fans go gaga

NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with Alia Bhatt, has resumed his work. The actor is reported to have resumed shooting for his next film 'Animal'. This is the first time the actor has collaborated with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made waves with Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'. 'Animal' will see Ranbir Kapoor sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is being made under the banner of T-Series in collaboration with Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios. 

Meanwhile, a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of 'Animal' have been leaked online. The photos show Ranbir sporting a rugged look with blood smeared over his face and clothes. He is donning a white shirt and apparently has gained some kilos after his last release 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir is seen with long hair and a full-grown beard. He is carrying an intense look, which has left his fans amused. 

The photos have gone viral ever since they were shared on social media. 

ranbir Kapoor

(Pic courtesy: Twitter/@top5hindioff) 

So far, several photos from the sets have found their way to the internet.

Earlier in April, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted shooting for the film in Manali and their first look had gone viral on the internet. The actors were dressed up in ethnic attire and were seen guarded by security staff. While Ranbir was seen dressed in a white kurta set, Rashmika was seen in a red and white saree. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor✨ (@ranbirkapoor143_)

While nothing is confirmed as of now, several reports have stated that 'Animal' will revolve around the troubled relationship between a young man and his father. The buzz is that Ranbir will be essaying a dark and intense character in the film. The Hindi-language crime drama is slated for release on August 11, 2023.

For the unversed, actress Parineeti Chopra was the first choice as the leading lady for the film. However, the actress backed out of the project after which the makers roped in Rashmika Mandanna to take the role. Parineeti was supposed to play Ranbir's wife in the film. However, she exited the project to feature in Imtiaz Ali'snext titled 'Chamkila'. 

Live Tv

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor Animalanimal picsanimal sets picsBollywoodrashmika mandannaAlia Bhattranbir kapoor daughter

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?